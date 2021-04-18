Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

Chanel West Coast can't decide whether her apple bottom booty or front-view shot is "cuter." The 32-year-old rapper and MTV face either way looked jaw-dropping in some very snazzy and expensive Versace ahead of the weekend, with the "No Plans" hit-maker's 3.5 million Instagram followers getting quite the show-off. Chanel, whose middle name is a luxury brand, was going full Italian in her black-and-gold Versace bodysuit, and the skin-tight fabrics weren't leaving much to the imagination. Check out the looks below.