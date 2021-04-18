Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

Scroll for the photos. Chanel, who made headlines this year for opening Season 21 of Ridiculousness in Versace sweats, was sticking to the brand led by Donatella Versace. The rapper uploaded multiple snaps, all showing her shot against blue skies and absolutely poppin' with her cute face, slim waist and in a long-sleeved, beyond-tight bodysuit from VERSACE JEANS Couture.

It was leafy motifs from the brand adored by the Kardashians, with Chanel also rocking a single long braid as she posed front and back.