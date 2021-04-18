Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Demi Rose No Illusion In See-Through Dress Without Bra

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Fans Go Buck Wild Over Thong Bikini & New Butt Tattoo

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley's Stringy Bikini Too Small For Dad's Liking

Celebrities

Britney Spears Answers If She's O.K. In Backyard Shorts

Instagram Models

Daisy Marquez Smolders In Savage X Fenty Corset Lingerie

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

Chanel West Coast close up
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Chanel West Coast can't decide whether her apple bottom booty or front-view shot is "cuter." The 32-year-old rapper and MTV face either way looked jaw-dropping in some very snazzy and expensive Versace ahead of the weekend, with the "No Plans" hit-maker's 3.5 million Instagram followers getting quite the show-off. Chanel, whose middle name is a luxury brand, was going full Italian in her black-and-gold Versace bodysuit, and the skin-tight fabrics weren't leaving much to the imagination. Check out the looks below. 

'Versace Versace'

Scroll for the photos. Chanel, who made headlines this year for opening Season 21 of Ridiculousness in Versace sweats, was sticking to the brand led by Donatella Versace. The rapper uploaded multiple snaps, all showing her shot against blue skies and absolutely poppin' with her cute face, slim waist and in a long-sleeved, beyond-tight bodysuit from VERSACE JEANS Couture.

It was leafy motifs from the brand adored by the Kardashians, with Chanel also rocking a single long braid as she posed front and back.

See The Photos!

Chanel captioned the first thirst trap: "Versace Versace style hot like hibachi," then returning for more in the look. The final batch saw the LOL Cartel founder write: "Which pic is cuter 1 or 2?" See more photos after the shot - you can swipe for the gallery.

The photos come as Chanel just can't get enough of in-your-face luxury labels, with 2021 seeing the star make major headlines for her "Beverly Hills Booty" shots, these coming with Chanel in head-to-toe and tight Burberry. See it below!

Scroll For Her Beverly Hills Booty!

Chanel, who has influenced for Fashion Nova with her partner status, has opened up both on the cheap and cheerful and the $$$.

"I work with stylists here and there for shoots or red carpet events. My day-to-day style is a little bit more casual, but whenever I’m on the red carpet or doing photo shoots, or music videos, I like to be a lot more glamorous," she told Fashionista.

"I love Giuseppe, Jimmy Choo; I love Chanel obviously; I love Balmain, Givenchy, all of the dope brands," she added. More after the Burberry shot.

 

Song Honors Chanel Director

Chanel is also known for her "Karl" track, one that honored now-deceased and legendary Chanel director Karl Lagerfeld. West Coast's 2020-released America's Sweetheart album also sees her rap about Balenciagas "on my feet" on "Bonkers" and name-drop brands including Off-White and Dior. 

"I want to be known obviously for my music first and foremost, but as an artist I definitely want people to know that I’m into fashion and get a sense of my style," West Coast added while speaking to Fashionista.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Lonzo Ball For Marcus Morris, Terance Mann & Draft Picks In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Pursue Myles Turner Via Trade In 2021 Offseason

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Pry Dennis Schroder Away From LA Lakers In 2021 Free Agency

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Norman Powell Trade Hints At CJ McCollum's Potential Departure From Trail Blazers

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver & 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

April 19, 2021

Ireland Baldwin Fans Go Buck Wild Over Thong Bikini & New Butt Tattoo

April 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.