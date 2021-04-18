Ron DeSantis Blames President Biden For 'Catastrophe' At Southern Border

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed President Joe Biden for the "catastrophe" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Speaking with Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo, DeSantis argued that there is a record surge in migrants at the southern border because Biden dismantled his predecessor Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Biden has already reversed a number of Trump's immigration policies.

Notably, he halted the construction of Trump's border wall and ended the so-called remain in Mexico policy, which allowed border patrol to expel asylum seekers from the United States.