Kelly Ripa is stuffing her teeny-tiny waist with a massive Challah French Toast brunch stack. The 50-year-old talk show queen, known for her super-clean and healthy eating philosophies, this weekend broke the mold with major cheat eats, posting for her 2.9 million Instagram followers and sharing her plate. Kelly, last year making headlines for a full food diary that revealed her love of avocado on toast, was proving that one aspect hasn't changed. There was no avocado in this calorie-laden brunch, though.