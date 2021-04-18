Scroll for the French toast. Kelly, who made 2020 headlines ahead of Christmas for sneaking in a naughty McRib during a NYC snowstorm, was likely dining out back in the Big Apple, with her photo showing a laid table and possible restaurant setting.

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host, who opted out of showing her face, instead went with Instagram's adored share-your-food trend. The mom of three featured a mouth-watering and perfect looking stacked plate of Challah French Toast, shouting out the Jewish traditional dish, all egg-covered and golden-brown.