Kourtney Kardashian Exposed On Toilet With Underwear Down

Kourtney Kardashian close up
Gettyimages | David Livingston
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kourtney Kardashian caught peeing with her undies down is now the biggest talking point around as the reality star turns 42. On Sunday, the E! face found herself shouted out by her famous sisters, with 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian proving she's the front-runner in embarrassing her siblings. Khloe took to Instagram with a giant batch of throwbacks earlier today, with the post including everything from indoor posed shots in slinky dresses to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's sister caught on the toilet. Check it out below.

Khloe's Pranks Never Fail

Khloe Kardashian in a corset
KhloeKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the video, one that made headlines back in 2016 as makeup mogul Kylie Jenner turned 19. The Snapchat video which quickly went viral showed Poosh founder Kourtney a little ill-at-ease as she was filmed by Khloe. The Good American CEO had caught mom of three Kourtney pants down and with her black string underwear likewise-so, with Kourtney seen only in high boot heels and a dark top.

Khloe's caption didn't mention the peeing moment, instead going gushing, but the comments are now topped as Kourtney addresses the moment.

See The Video Below!

Posting for a total 700,000+ likes in three hours, mom of one Khloe opened with a major gush as eldest KarJenner Kourtney turns one year older. 

"Happy birthday my beautiful cutie pie @kourtneykardash!!! You are my soulmate!! My partner in every way. In any lifetime I will find you. I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that," Khloe wrote.

"I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that," she added.

Kourtney Spots It

KhloeKardashian/Instagram

Khloe had continued: "You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. You are my best friend, my wrestling partner, you are the Danny Devito to my Arnold Schwarzenegger," even using a hashtag of #Twins.

Nothing gets past Kourtney, with the Calabasas-based star quickly swooping in to address the oops moment.

"Ok now I’m crying and I’m not sure wether it’s the caption or the pee video. 🥺🥺❤️😭🥳🥰 I love you for all eternity."

More photos below.

Kim's Right There

Kourtney did not just receive wishes from Khloe, with 40-year-old queen bee Kim Kardashian also posting throwbacks. The KKW Beauty founder wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash! The person on this planet I’ve known the longest! The person that will try any beauty treatment with me LOL about Kourt...There’s NO ONE like you!"

Kourtney and Kim, of course, have a rocky history, with the family's show seeing Kim call Kourtney the "least exciting to look at" during a filmed cat-fight back in 2018.

