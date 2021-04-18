Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Demi Rose No Illusion In See-Through Dress Without Bra

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Fans Go Buck Wild Over Thong Bikini & New Butt Tattoo

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley's Stringy Bikini Too Small For Dad's Liking

Instagram Models

Daisy Marquez Smolders In Savage X Fenty Corset Lingerie

Celebrities

Britney Spears Answers If She's O.K. In Backyard Shorts

John Boehner To Chuck Todd: 'You're A Sh*t'

Former Republican Congressman John Boehner holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with NBC on Sunday, former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner said that he would never even consider running for office again.

Boehner appeared on Meet the Press and repeatedly told host Chuck Todd that he isn't even thinking about seeking office.

At one point in the interview, Boehner called Todd a "sh*t" for asking whether he would consider a return to politics.

As The Hill noted, Boehner has spent the past several weeks speaking in public and giving interviews, promoting his new book, On The House

'You're A Sh*t'

"I’d rather set myself on fire than run for office again," Boehner said when asked whether he would consider seeking office at some point in the future.

"Ya know the only reason I asked that question is because I expected an answer just like that, anyway," Todd replied, laughing.

"You're a sh*t," Boehner told the host.

"You're a sh*t," he said once again.

Todd apparently took this as a compliment.

"I assume I'm getting that as a compliment. I'll take that as a backhanded compliment," he replied.

Boehner On America Fist Caucus 

Elsewhere in the interview, Boehner weighed in on the current state of the Republican Party.

The former Republican lawmaker described the attempts to form an America First Caucus as "one of the nuttiest things I've ever seen."

"Listen, America is a land of immigration. We've been the world's giant melting pot for the last 200 years. And we've got to celebrate that we're this giant melting pot."

As The Inquisitr reported, a group of lawmakers has sought to form what is being described as a nativist caucus to fight for the MAGA agenda in the U.S. Congress.

'On The House'

In his book -- excerpts of which have been published online -- Boehner writes that "crazy" forces are taking over the Republican Party and denounces former President Donald Trump.

Boehner voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election, but he has repeatedly slammed the former president for trying to overturn the results of the race.

In an interview last week, the former Republican congressman said that Trump "stepped all over" his supporters by lying to them that Democrat Joe Biden won thanks to widespread voter fraud. 

Boehner Called Trump A Product Of 'Chaos' 

In an interview with Time earlier this month, Boehner described the rise of Trump as a product of "chaos." Still, Boehner said that he supported most of Trump's policies and praised the former president for appointing conservative justices to the Supreme Court.

The former House speaker also compared the progressive wing of the Democratic Party to the Tea Party, suggesting that the "far-left" and the "far-right" use similar tactics to advance their agenda.

According to Boehner, there are "nutty" politicians in both parties. 

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Lonzo Ball For Marcus Morris, Terance Mann & Draft Picks In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Pursue Myles Turner Via Trade In 2021 Offseason

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Pry Dennis Schroder Away From LA Lakers In 2021 Free Agency

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Norman Powell Trade Hints At CJ McCollum's Potential Departure From Trail Blazers

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver & 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

April 19, 2021

Ireland Baldwin Fans Go Buck Wild Over Thong Bikini & New Butt Tattoo

April 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.