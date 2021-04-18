John Boehner To Chuck Todd: 'You're A Sh*t'

In an interview with NBC on Sunday, former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner said that he would never even consider running for office again.

Boehner appeared on Meet the Press and repeatedly told host Chuck Todd that he isn't even thinking about seeking office.

At one point in the interview, Boehner called Todd a "sh*t" for asking whether he would consider a return to politics.

As The Hill noted, Boehner has spent the past several weeks speaking in public and giving interviews, promoting his new book, On The House.