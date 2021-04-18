Lindsey Graham Blasts 'Clueless' Biden Administration: 'The Worst Is Yet To Come'

In an interview with Fox News on Saturday evening, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina ripped into President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

Speaking with host Jeanine Pirro, Graham claimed that the Biden administration is "clueless" when it comes to immigration and foreign policy.

"I’ve never been more worried than I am now about the world at large," Graham said, pointing to Russia's attempts to destabilize Ukraine, China's aggression toward Taiwan and the situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Biden promised to withdraw American troops stationed in Afghanistan by September.