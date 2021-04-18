Trending Stories
Savannah Chrisley's Stringy Bikini Too Small For Dad's Liking

Savannah Chrisley smiles at an event
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley has been told it looks like she "couldn't afford the rest of that fabric" for her super-skimpy bikini by dad Todd Chrisley. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star, currently on a luxurious exotic vacation, made headlines yesterday for stripping down to a minuscule string bikini for a bathroom selfie, with 52-year-old dad Todd now dominating the comments section as he gives his daughter a piece of his mind. While 2020 saw Todd defend his daughter in a bikini "wh-ring" storm, the real estate mogul wasn't exactly sending the thumbs-up here.

Views On Daughter's Bikini

Savannah Chrisley and Todd indoors
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo and Todd's comment. Savannah, fresh from a second drop as her December 2020-founded SASSY by Savannah line expands, is enjoying a well-earned break, and she's doing it in style. 

Following a Louis Vuitton purse show-off, Savannah filled her Instagram stories with pristine beach resort photos this weekend, with her 2.2 million followers also getting a pink-and-white string bikini selfie from the blonde's hotel bathroom. 

"No shoes, no shirt, no problem ☀️🌴🗺 #islandlife #kennychesney and HUGE thanks to @pqswim for making sure I have a lifetime supply of swimsuits😂," she wrote.

Scroll For The Bikini!

Showing off her rock-hard abs and killer cleavage, Savannah had snapped herself with one figure-flaunting angle, and it doesn't look like Todd approves. 

"Looks like you ran out of cash and couldn't afford the rest of the fabric for that suit, I hear they make amazing coverups, want me to send you a few?" he wrote

"You're such a dad," the top reply reads, with one fan writing: "Why is this the same thing my Daddy used to tell me??!!" More photos after the snap.

Bikinig 'Wh*ring' Storm

2020 marked Savannah stripping down to a bikini to promote the South Beach Diet brand she fronts, this while still engaged to now-ex Nic Kerdiles. When a conservative fan accused the star of "wh-ring" herself out, dad Todd swooped in to defend the SASSY CEO.

"Go eat a d-ck and die," he told the troll. “We all whore ourselves out daily, whether for the job that pays our bills from 8-5, for the neighbor’s opinion..." See the rest and more snaps below.

Destroying Troll

Todd continued: “For what our church members thing etc, but one thing’s for certain and two things are for sure, the only whore you are aware of are the ones you hire to slip through your mama’s basement window."

Savannah has not included footage of her dad on vacation, but she has been including mom Julie Chrisley on her IG, posting a lengthy makeup tutorial largely featuring her wildly-popular SASSY products. SASSY offers $14 Eye Kits, $12 Lip Kits, and the sell-out $22 Full Face Palette.

