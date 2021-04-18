NBA Rumors: GSW Could Swap Kelly Oubre Jr For Eric Gordon Via Sign-And-Trade Deal In 2021 Free Agency

Regardless of the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market this summer. When Klay Thompson fully recovers from his injury, the Warriors are planning to resume their mission to reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty. In order to make it possible next year, they would be needing to improve their supporting cast around their core of Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green.

Aside from targeting superstars, the Warriors should also go after quality veteran role players who would be available on the trade and free agency market this summer.