Iggy Azalea Challenged In Tight Tank Tongue Flick

Iggy Azalea is getting challenged while tongue-flicking in a skin-tight white tank top. The 30-year-old rapper, fresh from her April 4 "Sip It" release with Tyga, was promoting her latest beats on TikTok over the weekend, but her fans were sending the thumbs-down. Iggy received no complaints over her cute face, slim waist, but the "Fancy" hit-maker's followers expressed disappointment over her music. Quite simply, they don't feel the latest track is up to scratch. Check out the video and reactions below.