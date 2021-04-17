Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Demi Rose No Illusion In See-Through Dress Without Bra

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Fans Go Buck Wild Over Thong Bikini & New Butt Tattoo

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley's Stringy Bikini Too Small For Dad's Liking

Celebrities

Britney Spears Answers If She's O.K. In Backyard Shorts

Instagram Models

Daisy Marquez Smolders In Savage X Fenty Corset Lingerie

Jessica Simpson Gets Fans Excited With Knotted Bikini

Jessica Simpson close up
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is getting Instagram pumped with a knotted yellow bikini and "Beach Beauties" caption. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and Open Book author this weekend ditched her entertainment shoes for her clothing designer ones, ensuring her Jessica Simpson Style brand gets top-notch promo and employing the label's hashtag. JSS, which turned $1 billion in 2015 sales, is now stronger than ever with homeware, a self-care collection, and cosmetics, but it was back to bikinis on Saturday as the brand updated its social media.

Hot Girl Summer

Jessica Simpson in Daisy Dukes
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one that followed a pattern from the blonde's brand. While Jessica has featured in headline-making promos this year, including her snakeskin bikini in the snow one, the mom of three actually opted out of featuring in the shot.

The photo showed a very Instagrammable beach getup, all laid out on a towel and including shorefront essentials, all from the star's brand. Fans saw a red printed scarf, high-waisted and striped knotted bikini in yellow, plus a straw hat and perspex flat slides.

Scroll For The Photo!

Beautifully framed in blue and neatly laid-out, the summer essentials wardrobe came with a caption, one reading:

"What We Are Wearing: Beach Beauties - Head to our Jessica's World blog to see how we are going to be styling our favorite new swim! #JessicaSimpsonStyle."

Promotional posts may garner less engagement than family or news ones, but it's a steady stream of likes on this star's brand, with a recent slides shot seeing a fan say: "Mine just came in this week." See more photos after the snap.

See Her 100-Pound Weight Loss Below!

Jessica is running a veritable empire, this amid her 2020-inked Amazon multimedia deal, memoir, and recent promotional content for pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer. Turns out, she's even spoken out about fans turning their noses up at her brand.

"People are shocked that they like my brand. Maybe 'cause it's not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day? I have no idea. But you're gonna like my shoes, damn it!" she told CBS in 2017. See her weight loss below.

Dropping 100 Pounds

Jessica made 2019 headlines for shedding 100 pounds in just six months after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae. The blonde, who initially admitted tipping the scales at 240 pounds, has since revealed the figure was in the "high two hundreds," dishing to Hollywood Life and revealing that yes, she does still treat herself. 

"I personally don’t stay away from foods if I want something, I’ll have some of it, but I’m good at putting it down. I mean, listen, I have kids, so if I want, I eat like a kid. I like corn dogs and mac and cheese – you don’t limit yourself.”

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Lonzo Ball For Marcus Morris, Terance Mann & Draft Picks In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Pursue Myles Turner Via Trade In 2021 Offseason

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Pry Dennis Schroder Away From LA Lakers In 2021 Free Agency

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Norman Powell Trade Hints At CJ McCollum's Potential Departure From Trail Blazers

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver & 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

April 19, 2021

Ireland Baldwin Fans Go Buck Wild Over Thong Bikini & New Butt Tattoo

April 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.