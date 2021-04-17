Jessica Simpson Gets Fans Excited With Knotted Bikini

Jessica Simpson is getting Instagram pumped with a knotted yellow bikini and "Beach Beauties" caption. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and Open Book author this weekend ditched her entertainment shoes for her clothing designer ones, ensuring her Jessica Simpson Style brand gets top-notch promo and employing the label's hashtag. JSS, which turned $1 billion in 2015 sales, is now stronger than ever with homeware, a self-care collection, and cosmetics, but it was back to bikinis on Saturday as the brand updated its social media.