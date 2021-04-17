Kevin McCarthy Slams MAGA Lawmakers Over 'Nativist Dog Whistles'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy responded on Friday evening to reports that some of his colleagues are working to establish an America First Caucus.

According to multiple reports, a group of Republican lawmakers supportive of former President Donald Trump is looking to form a new right-wing caucus that would fight for the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda in the United States Congress.

As reported by Politico, McCarthy slammed the initiative in a tweet, stressing that the Republican Party must unequivocally reject nativism.