NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Sacrifice Deni Avdija To Acquire Myles Turner From Pacers This Summer

Despite replacing John Wall with Russell Westbrook last summer, the Washington Wizards are still struggling to consistently win games in the 2020-21 NBA season. As of now, the Wizards are sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 22-33 record. However, though they are once again headed into another huge disappointment, the Wizards still haven't given a strong indication that they are planning to trade All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and undergo a full-scale rebuild this summer.