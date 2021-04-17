NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Sacrifice Deni Avdija To Acquire Myles Turner From Pacers This Summer

If they decide to hold on to Beal and fail to find a trade partner for Westbrook, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggested that the Wizards should strongly consider sacrificing some of their young players to improve their supporting cast around their explosive backcourt duo. One of the potential trade targets for the Wizards this summer is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers are yet to make Turner officially available on the trading block but with the emergence of Domantas Sabonis in Indiana, most people believe that they could explore the possibility of moving him in the 2021 offseason.