Republicans Admit Their Attacks On President Biden Aren't Landing

In his inauguration speech on January 20, President Joe Biden vowed to heal partisan divisions and unify the nation.

Biden's legislative priorities have received no support from Republican lawmakers, but he has managed to govern successfully, signing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law and issuing dozens of executive orders to reverse his predecessor Donald Trump's policies.

Biden has remained relatively popular, with his approval rating holding steady in most polls and, according to a new report from The Hill, Republicans now acknowledge their attacks on the president aren't landing.