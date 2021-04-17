NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Replace Dennis Schroder With Mike Conley In 2021 Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers may be needing to find a new starting point guard in the 2021 offseason. Dennis Schroder may be currently committed to helping them win another NBA championship title but as of now, he hasn't given them any assurance that he intends to stay in Los Angeles beyond the 2020-21 NBA season.

Schroder is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Though he hasn't closed his doors on the possibility of returning to the Lakers, he's planning to entertain offers from other NBA teams in the 2021 free agency.