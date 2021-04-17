Trending Stories
Dasha Mart Excites Fans With Flirty Lingerie Tug

Dasha Mart wears low-cut black top for close-up selfie.
Instagram | Dasha Mart
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Russian beauty Dasha Mart stirred quite the excitement among her Instagram fans earlier this week when she took to the platform to share a sizzling-hot photoshoot for Dolls Kill. She posed in seductive lingerie, and temperatures immediately started to soar.

The gorgeous blonde has showcased the brand's designs on her page before with equally smashing results. A post from December 2020 showed Dasha flaunting her insane curves in a fuzzy bra with small cups shaped like bear heads, netting her 28,900 likes from her 2.2 million followers on the platform.

Driving Fans Crazy

Her latest lingerie upload aroused fans' interest in equal manner. Shared with her numerous admirers on Wednesday, April 14, the upload has since racked up more than 27,700 likes and a little over 600 messages.

In the post, Dasha could be seen lounging languidly on a plush armchair as she hung out in what appeared to be a hotel room. The Playboy bombshell teased her audience as the tugged on the sides of her bottoms. She held her eyes closed and raised one knee, parting her thighs and showing off her voluptuous curves.

Sexy In Lace

Dasha left barely anything to the imagination in a see-through lace set with delicate scalloped trimmings. Her ample cleavage was exposed by a plunging bra, whose eye-popping push-up effect turned her chest into a focal point. 

On her lower half, she wore skimpy bottoms that came up above her hips, dipping low in the front. The stretchy number boasted a a revealing high-cut that bared her swelling curves, allowing viewers to admire the elegant rose tattoo on her hip and thigh.

The ensemble was a gorgeous cyan color that flattered her bronzed tan. It was decorated with a subtle floral print that did little to censor her perky assets. 

Enticing & Elegant

Dasha added a second snap in which she lifted her hands to her temples with a graceful gesture that allowed her to showcase her long nails, as well as the band ring on her thumb.

Her list of accessories also included an ornate bellybutton piercing, which the scooped waistline of her undies left on show. 

The 31-year-old model finished off the hot look with a romantic hairstyle, rocking a deep mid-part and loose curls that were brushed over her shoulder, framing her busty chest.

Compliments Pour In 

The stunner was snapped in a white-and-gray interior that made her sexy lingerie pop. The only other splash of color was a vibrant red lamp rod on the nightstand. 

Followers and fellow models didn't hesitate to show their appreciation for the sultry share, showering Dasha with compliments in the comments section.

"So beautiful," wrote Nina Serebrova, followed by a heart.

Abby Dowse commented three heart eyes. 

"Beautiful lingerie and tattoo," chimed in a third devotee.

"Honestly, you have a wonderful style," gushed a fourth Instagram user. 

