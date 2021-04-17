Britney Spears Answers If She's O.K. In Backyard Shorts

Britney Spears is currently front-page news for answering the one question that fans can't stop asking. The 39-year-old singer yesterday updated her Instagram for her 29.3 million followers, posting a Q&A, but going different to prior ones. While past videos showed Spears answering questions she claims have been the most-asked, fans proved frustrated that the blonde wasn't addressing: "Are you okay?" On Friday, Britney broke the mold, addressing the question head-on and updating from her backyard. Check out the video below.