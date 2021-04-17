NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Test Free Agency Waters In 2022

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine and his future with the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls tried to end the trade speculations surrounding LaVine by engaging in a blockbuster deal before the 2021 trade deadline. To show everyone in the league that they are serious about building a title-contending team around LaVine, they sacrificed multiple future draft assets to bring Nikola Vucevic to Windy City.

After the successful acquisition of Vucevic, most people are expecting the Bulls to offer LaVine a massive contract extension in the 2021 offseason.