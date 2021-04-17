Nicole Thorne looked fierce in a sexy black bodysuit in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday.

The Australian model kicked off the weekend with a couple of sultry bedroom snaps, flaunting her bombshell curves while sitting in bed with her legs open.

While the tempting pose was certain to attract fans' attention, it was her saucily unzipped neckline that made the topic of her caption. Nicole upped the ante by opting to ditch her bra, thrilling her audience with a seductive display of cleavage.