Valerie Cossette Gets Flirty In Butterfly Bikini

Valerie Cossette takes a selfie in a pink string bikini.
Instagram | Valerie Cossette
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Valerie Cossette headed into the weekend with a titillating Instagram post that left fans in awe of her incredible figure. The Canadian beauty flaunted her gorgeous curves and impressive sleeve tattoo as she posed sideways in a super scanty bikini, treating her audience to an eyeful of her voluptuous rear end.

Many of her 2.1 million followers were impressed with the sultry showing of skin and flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments. In the span of 17 hours, the photo amassed 1,220 messages along with more than 63,500 likes.

Pretty In Pink

The tattooed beauty rocked a powder-pink swimsuit that flattered her bronzed tan and raven tresses. Her bodacious posterior was highlighted by a side-tie thong whose minuscule ruched back left her sinuous attributes completely within view of the camera.

Oh her upper half Valerie wore a halterneck top that tied behind her back with a cute little bow. While her chest was not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, viewers could notice the daring deep cut that exposed plenty of sideboob.

The string bikini was decorated with a playful butterfly print that called even more attention to her ample curves.  

She Has A Knack For Teasing Fans

Valerie got flirty as she glanced over her shoulder with a beguiling stare and thrust her generous backside into focus. She held her arm close to her hip, gracefully arching her wrist and allowing viewers to admire her body ink in detail. 

Her long locks cascaded down her back in tousled curls that grazed her derrière. The photo cut off just below her buttocks, teasing a glimpse of her curvy thighs.    

The Bang Energy model captioned the photo only with a cupcake emoji, sparking an enthused reaction from her followers, many of whom filled the comments with hearts, butterflies, and cupcakes. 

Fans Rave About Her Beauty

One smitten fan told Valerie she was "breath takingly beautiful." Another fan dubbed her "100% flawless."

"Definitely one of the hottest women on the planet!" gushed one devotee.

"Look at those Luscious Lips and Silky Body," observed another Instagrammer.

"I wish I was as beautiful as you!!" said one person, who further expressed their adoration with a heart emoji.

This was not the first time that Valerie has showcased the butterfly bikini on her page. The 27-year-old gave followers a frontal view of the bathing suit in an upload shared in late March, wherein she displayed its cleavage-baring neckline and outrageous high cut.

Bikini Babe

Photos of Valerie in revealing swimwear have been a regular occurrence on her Instagram feed lately. 

Just four days ago, she modeled an itty-bitty lilac bikini, getting down on her knees on the floor for a steamy selfie. The busty brunette nearly spilled out the bottom of her top, which featured minuscule cups of a unique shape that resembled a half-moon.

Last week, she left fans swooning after sharing a bathroom selfie in which she wore a chic houndstooth bikini that knotted in the front and on the sides. 

