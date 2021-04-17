NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Sign Kyle Lowry In 2021 Free Agency

Kyle Lowry's days with the Toronto Raptors are already numbered. The Raptors may have chosen to keep Lowry for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season, but the veteran point guard's departure from Toronto seems inevitable. Lowry is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Though the Raptors have the capability to re-sign him to a decent contract, it would no longer make sense for them to throw away a huge amount of money to bring him back, especially if they are planning to undergo a rebuilding process in the 2021 free agency.