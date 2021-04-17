Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Sign Kyle Lowry In 2021 Free Agency

Kyle Lowry finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Kyle Lowry's days with the Toronto Raptors are already numbered. The Raptors may have chosen to keep Lowry for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season, but the veteran point guard's departure from Toronto seems inevitable. Lowry is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Though the Raptors have the capability to re-sign him to a decent contract, it would no longer make sense for them to throw away a huge amount of money to bring him back, especially if they are planning to undergo a rebuilding process in the 2021 free agency.

Bulls Could Target Kyle Lowry In 2021 Free Agency

Kyle Lowry
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

As of now, it's highly likely that Lowry is already playing his final season with the Raptors. Despite his age, the 35-year-old floor general is expected to receive plenty of interest once he hits the free agency market this summer. Lowry isn't only set to be pursued by legitimate title contenders but also rebuilding teams that already want to speed up their timeline in the 2021 offseason. According to Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, one of the "under-the-radar" landing spots for Lowry in free agency is the Chicago Bulls.

Bulls Trying To Build A Title-Contending Team Around Zach LaVine

The Bulls' decision to trade for Nikola Vucevic before the 2021 trade deadline showed that they are serious about building a title-contending team around Zach LaVine. Patuto believes that pairing LaVine and Vucevic with Lowry would take the Bulls to the "next level" in the 2021-22 NBA season.

"The Chicago Bulls went in the complete opposite direction of NBA rumors and decided to be buyers at the trade deadline. They made a big-splash deal for Nikola Vucevic to team up with Zach LaVine and Lauri Markannen. This showed that the front office is interested in winning and not rebuilding. A point guard like Lowry could take them to that next level."

Kyle Lowry Improves Bulls' Starting PG Spot

Lowry would be a great addition to the Bulls. Though he's already on the downside of his career, Lowry is still an upgrade over Tomas Satoransky, Coby White, and Ryan Arcidiacono at Chicago's point guard position. He would give the Bulls a championship-caliber floor general, as well as a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, floor-spacer, and perimeter defender.

This season, Lowry is averaging 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Bulls Expected To Receive Strong Competition For Kyle Lowry

Though they are capable of offering him a decent contract, there's no guarantee that Lowry would choose the Bulls as his next destination in the 2021 free agency. The Bulls aren't the only team that would try to get Lowry's service this summer, but also legitimate title contenders like the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Unlike the Bulls, the Heat and the Sixers have strong connections with Lowry. The Sixers are Lowry's hometown team, while in Miami, he would have the opportunity to chase for his second NBA championship title alongside his close pal, Jimmy Butler.

