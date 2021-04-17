Trending Stories
Kindly Myers Bares Booty On Instagram: 'Every Day Is Hump Day'

Kindly Myers wears tartan bikini outdoors.
Instagram | Kindly Myers
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kindly Myers' internet-famous posterior was on display on Instagram earlier this week as the Playboy hottie shared a sexy photo in which she bared her buns

As usual, she accompanied the post with a saucy caption to the delight of her numerous followers, who flocked to her page to shower the model with love.

Fans soon inundated her with likes, comments, and emoji. She received more than 29,000 likes since posting the offering. She racked up an additional 713 messages from admirers who gave her some feedback. 

Check out the hot pic below!

Pretty In Pink

The Tennessee bombshell highlighted her perky assets in a scandalous mini dress that was short enough to be a T-shirt. She showed off her cheeky side as the pulled up the garment, exposing her plump bottom almost entirely. 

The skintight number was a pastel-pink color that complemented her golden tresses, looking flattering against her fair skin tone. 

A photo of Kindly wearing the insanely short dress was added to her account earlier this month. The snap revealed the leggy blonde had paired it with comfy white sneakers. 

While her most recent share was not a full-body pic and cut off at the knee, her seductive curves were still very much in the spotlight. Fans might have been left guessing about her choice of footwear but her sinuous figure was admirably presented in the upload. 

Kindly Serves Up A Tantalizing View

The sizzling blonde posed in mid-profile for the tempting snap, spotlighting her voluptuous thighs as well as her pert derrière. Her slender waist was also accentuated in the figure-hugging dress that clung tightly to her chest and emphasized her busty curves.

The babe swept her tresses to the side and shot a smoldering stare at the camera to go with the smoking-hot look. She arched her back and parted her lips provocatively, sending sultry vibes all over her page.

According to a tag in the post, the picture was taken by Miami-based photographer Joshua Paull, who frequently collaborates with the ex-soldier-turned-model. Snapshots bearing his artistic touch can be seen in abundance on Kindly's feed, including this recent steamy shot of her getting behind the wheel in nothing but lingerie. 

'Every Day Is Hump Day' 

While it's not uncommon for Kindly to flaunt her peachy rear end in scanty duds, particularly when marking humpday on social media, the upload in question was shared on a Thursday. 

In her caption, the self-proclaimed "professional smokeshow" nonchalantly declared that "Every day is hump day" and fans did not argue one bit. 

Her online admirers seemed in complete agreement with the cheeky statement, rushing to the comments section to assure Kindly she was right.  

"That's what I keep telling people is that every day is hump day," said one person.

Fans Show Their Appreciation 

Kindly's eager audience also piled on the praise for her impressive physique and sexy curves. 

"With a butt like that, your calendar should read Wednesday-Wednesday!" quipped a second Instagram user.

"You are a goddess and that booty is amazing and perfect," raved a third devotee.

"Wonderful! You're Super Sexy & Super Hot! I LOVE YOU," read a fourth message.

Kindly teased followers with her rounded buns in a follow-up photo in which she displayed her bikini booty poolside. She got down on her knees and looked over her shoulder with a beaming smile, enticing fans to "Come get it."

