Cassie Randolph Shares Unbothered Bikini Pic After Colton Underwood Comes Out

Keep scrolling down to see what Cassie is doing while her ex begins the next chapter of his life.

Colton mentioned his relationship with Cassie during his chat with GMA host Robin Roberts. He apologized to his ex and said that he had been in love with her when he pursued her on The Bachelor. By mentioning Cassie, he reminded Bachelor Nation about their failed romance.

Cassie almost avoided all the drama when she attempted to remove herself from the competition during Season 23 of The Bachelor, but she was Colton's top choice, and he refused to give her up without a fight. He convinced her to give him a chance, and the couple dated for nearly two years before their ugly breakup.