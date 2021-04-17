Cassie Randolph Shares Unbothered Bikini Pic After Colton Underwood Comes Out

Cassie Randolph has been on the minds of a lot of fans of The Bachelor after her ex came out as gay in a splashy way. However, the 25-year-old speech pathology student was far away from the drama when Colton Underwood appeared on Good Morning America for his bombshell interview. In a bikini pic that Cassie uploaded to her Instagram account on Friday, she looked completely unbothered by her ex's revelation.
As reported by People, Cassie has remained mum about Colton's coming out. However, she's letting her fans know that she isn't letting all the buzz about her former flame keep her from enjoying her vacation.