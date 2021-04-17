Trending Stories
Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Jessica Simpson Attacked Over Tight Leggings Drugs Ad

Lindsay Arnold Responds To C-Section Scar Questions With Bikini Pic

'One Piece' Chapter 1011 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

Lindsay Lohan Wows Diane Keaton By Rocking Swimsuit With 'Baywatch' Vibes

Carmen Electra Breaks Instagram's Rules Showering In Only Heels

Cassie Randolph Shares Unbothered Bikini Pic After Colton Underwood Comes Out

Cassie Randolph wears black headband and white sweater
Gettyimages | Araya Doheny
Treva Bowdoin

Cassie Randolph has been on the minds of a lot of fans of The Bachelor after her ex came out as gay in a splashy way. However, the 25-year-old speech pathology student was far away from the drama when Colton Underwood appeared on Good Morning America for his bombshell interview. In a bikini pic that Cassie uploaded to her Instagram account on Friday, she looked completely unbothered by her ex's revelation.

As reported by People, Cassie has remained mum about Colton's coming out. However, she's letting her fans know that she isn't letting all the buzz about her former flame keep her from enjoying her vacation.

 

Cassie Gets Thrust Back Into The Headlines

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood sitting together
Gettyimages | Jerod Harris

Keep scrolling down to see what Cassie is doing while her ex begins the next chapter of his life.

Colton mentioned his relationship with Cassie during his chat with GMA host Robin Roberts. He apologized to his ex and said that he had been in love with her when he pursued her on The Bachelor. By mentioning Cassie, he reminded Bachelor Nation about their failed romance. 

Cassie almost avoided all the drama when she attempted to remove herself from the competition during Season 23 of The Bachelor, but she was Colton's top choice, and he refused to give her up without a fight. He convinced her to give him a chance, and the couple dated for nearly two years before their ugly breakup. 

Can't Steal Her Sunshine

 

After Colton came out as gay, many fans were reminded of how Cassie filed a restraining order against him. She accused him of stalking her, harassing her, and placing a tracking device on her car. Colton had stayed with Cassie and her family while battling the coronavirus, and the couple's relationship ended soon after his recovery.

While Colton finally seems to be moving on, Cassie looks like she's making the most of her freedom. She's currently vacationing in Cozumel, Mexico with a group of friends and family members, but it's a solo photo of the reality show star that's causing a stir.

Looking Free & Fabulous

In one of her vacation pics, Cassie was pictured lying out on a rope net that was stretched out on a wooden deck overlooking the ocean. She rocked a black-and-white patterned bathing suit. 

Cassie's eyes were closed and she appeared to be smiling, which made her look blissful and at peace. She left her caption wordless, choosing instead to share a single butterfly emoji. 

While some fans likely want Cassie to share her thoughts about Colton coming out as gay, many of her Instagram followers were simply happy to see that she seems to be doing just fine.  

Cassie's Initial Reaction To Colton's Revelation

Fans flooded the comments section of Cassie's post with supportive messages. 

"We stan an unbothered queen," wrote one admirer.

"I’m glad you’re getting time to relax, it’s much deserved. I hope your mental health is doing ok and that you have a great support system," another supporter chimed in.

"Cassie looks so good and happy. Dropping two hundred pounds of toxicity does the body good! Live your best life!" read a third comment.

According to E! News, a source close to Cassie said that she and Colton are "not in communication," and she was not given a heads-up about his GMA interview. The insider stated that Cassie "doesn't know what to think at this time" and is "still processing it all."

