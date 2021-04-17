Trending Stories
Danica Patrick Glistens In Black Swimsuit While New Boyfriend Kisses Her

Danica Patrick smiles
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Danica Patrick was positively glowing in a sweet photo with the new man in her life. The 38-year-old former NASCAR driver made her relationship with Carter Comstock Instagram official on Friday, and the couple's happiness was evident as they engaged in some PDA.

Danica was dressed to go for a swim, and it almost looked as though she was wearing her inner radiance on her skin in the two pics that she shared with her 790,000 IG followers. However, she revealed that her glow wasn't just a side effect of being in love.

Sweating In The Sun

Danica Patrick on a beach
Instagram | Danica Patrick

Danica was solo in her first photo. She held the camera back away from her face and body to take a selfie on a sunny beach. She was rocking a black bathing suit with a low neckline and strappy sleeves. Her skin glistened, and a coy smile played on her lips. In her caption, she revealed that she had been busy working up a sweat with a workout partner. As many of Danica's followers are aware, she's a fitness fanatic who is especially fond of yoga.

"Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you... 💞," she wrote. 

Meet Danica's New Man

Carter Comstock kisses Danica Patrick
Instagram | Danica Patrick

In Danica's second selfie, her equally sweaty, shirtless boyfriend was giving her a kiss on the side of the head. She used a tag to identify him as Carter Comstock. 

According to Us Weekly, Carter is the cofounder of Freshly, a popular meal delivery service that offers nutritious, fully prepared meals. Health is clearly important to Danica, so she and Carter, who is a self-professed "health nut," share one quality that makes them an ideal match. They're also both investors in the wellness brand Beam. 

Danica's Heartbreak

While Danica might look happy now, she recently admitted that she struggled with her last breakup. She dated NFL player Aaron Rodgers for over two years, but he has since moved on with Divergent actress Shailene Woodley.  

Danica appeared on Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where she opened up about her heartbreak. She spoke about the positive side of the pain, saying that it helped her learn a lot about herself. 

"But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum," she said.

Danica's Fans Love Seeing Her In Love Again

Danica's Instagram followers responded to her post with an outpouring of love and support. Professional hockey player Matt Lombardi left five smiling face with hearts emoji in the comments section, while Top Gear star Rutledge Wood reacted with a pair of hearts. 

"Love seeing you happy, Danica," read a message from a fan. "Now this is his warning that your fans are protective. 😉 We have your back! ❤️."

"You deserve so much happiness 😍 Nice to meet you, Carter. Take care of our girl! ❤️❤️ So very happy for you, Danica!" another admirer wrote. 

"Good to see your heart has mended ❤️," added a third Instagrammer. 

