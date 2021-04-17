Danica Patrick Glistens In Black Swimsuit While New Boyfriend Kisses Her

Danica Patrick was positively glowing in a sweet photo with the new man in her life. The 38-year-old former NASCAR driver made her relationship with Carter Comstock Instagram official on Friday, and the couple's happiness was evident as they engaged in some PDA.

Danica was dressed to go for a swim, and it almost looked as though she was wearing her inner radiance on her skin in the two pics that she shared with her 790,000 IG followers. However, she revealed that her glow wasn't just a side effect of being in love.