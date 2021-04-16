Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

Britney Spears Answers If She's O.K. In Backyard Shorts

Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Can 'Rock' A Bikini

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Gets Fans Excited With Knotted Bikini

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Lucks Out With Tight Wardrobe Malfunction

News & Politics

Bill Maher Says Liberals Are 'Wildly' Misinformed About Coronavirus 

America Will 'Eventually' Elect A Transgender President, Delaware Democrat Says

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Rich Fury
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Democratic Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender state senator, believes the United States will "eventually" elect a transgender president.

During an appearance on The Carlos Watson Show, McBride argued that America is making progress toward LGBTQ equality and suggested that it is only a matter of time before a transgender person is elected to the highest office in the land.

"I think it’s eventually likely that this country will elect an LGBTQ president and eventually a transgender president," McBride said, according to The Hill.

LBGTQ Equality 

McBride, who has also served as the press secretary of the Human Rights Campaign, said that her being trans allows her to have a unique "perspective on issues around LGBTQ equality."

"We know that if you’re not at the table then you’re on the menu, as they say," she said.

"I see very clearly as a trans person how transphobia links with homophobia, how both of those link with misogyny and racism, but then on the flip side how my whiteness shields me from some of the worst discrimination that comes the trans community’s way."

Economic, Social Issues

McBride argued that trans and minority politicians realize economic and social issues are closely linked and that there should not be a distinction between the two.

"The fight for equality for any community isn’t about some abstract moral principle," the Delaware state senator said.

"It’s about making sure that everyone can get a job that pays the bills, health care that meets their needs, a quality education that prepares them for the future, and safe communities where every person is treated with dignity," she noted.

Trans Issues

McBride's interview comes as Republicans and Democrats feud over trans rights, with the former proposing restrictions on transgender athletes.

As reported by The New York Times, several states have already passed legislation that bans trans girls from competing in women’s sports.

Republican Mississippi Gov. Governor Reeve, for instance, recently signed such a bill into law. The governor explained that he believes young women should not be forced to compete against biological men.

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, condemned Reeve's decision.

Last year, the Trump administration moved to repeal protections for transgender people in homeless shelters. President Joe Biden has promised to reverse Trump's policies.

Americans Oppose Anti-Trans Laws, Polls Say

Polling suggests that Americans oppose ant-transgender laws. In a recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll, two-thirds of respondents expressed opposition to such laws.

In the same survey, only 28 percent of respondents said they support banning transgender athletes from joining sports teams that match their identity. Large majorities of Democrats, independents and Republicans said they do not support the policy.

In addition, 63 percent of respondents -- including 32 percent of Republicans -- said they support the 2021 Equality Act, which would ban discrimination based on gender identity. 

Latest Headlines

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Can 'Rock' A Bikini

April 18, 2021

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Lucks Out With Tight Wardrobe Malfunction

April 18, 2021

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

April 18, 2021

Ron DeSantis Blames President Biden For 'Catastrophe' At Southern Border 

April 18, 2021

Kelly Ripa Gobbles Massive French Toast For Weekend Brunch

April 18, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Exposed On Toilet With Underwear Down

April 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.