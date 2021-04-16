America Will 'Eventually' Elect A Transgender President, Delaware Democrat Says

Democratic Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender state senator, believes the United States will "eventually" elect a transgender president.

During an appearance on The Carlos Watson Show, McBride argued that America is making progress toward LGBTQ equality and suggested that it is only a matter of time before a transgender person is elected to the highest office in the land.

"I think it’s eventually likely that this country will elect an LGBTQ president and eventually a transgender president," McBride said, according to The Hill.