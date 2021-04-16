Trending Stories
Demi Rose Is Topless Under Open Jacket, Asks Fans To 'Bare Witness'

Demi Rose Mawby attends the KISS Haunted House Party 2018 at The SSE Arena, Wembley.
Gettyimages | Gareth Cattermole
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Demi Rose Mawby took to Instagram on Thursday, April 15, to give her 16.2 million followers a massive thrill. The British model and social media star posed topless for a sizzling two-part series in which she wore only an open jacket without any visible underwear.

The 26-year-old cheekily captioned the upload with a play-on-words, writing: "Bare witness to my evolution."

"Literally bare," observed one fan, who added a heart-eyes and three LOL emoji.

"Witnessed x," assured another admirer.

Scroll through to see the eye-popping photos that stunned followers.

Sexy In Denim

The English beauty rocked a stylish denim number in a beautiful ocean-blue color that looked flattering against her tanned skin. The jacket appeared to cut off at the waist as she posed with her arms raised.

Demi left the garment completely unbuttoned, giving viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage as well as flaunting her sculpted midriff. Her abs were left in full view of the camera, as was her chiseled waist along with a generous amount of underboob. 

Given the scarcity of clothing, the brunette bombshell turned her hair into a fashion statement to complement the jacket. She pulled up her long locks into a high ponytail and tightened them into a sleek braid.

Perfect Hourglass Figure 

The stunner teased fans with her perfect hourglass shape as she shared two half-body shots. The pictures were cropped at the middle of the hip, flaunting her swelling curves and revealing the absence of any undies. 

Demi arched her back and stuck out her chest for the camera. In the first pic, she exuded a sexy air of nonchalance as she tugged on her hair and glanced absent-mindedly to the side. She got sultry in the second snap, peering into the lens with an enticing stare and slightly parting her lips in a provocative way. 

Flawless Style

The model tagged Boohoo MAN as the maker of her jacket. She also gave a shoutout to her go-to hair stylist, Faye Browne, who helps put together most of her gorgeous looks

The smokeshow was snapped against a simple off-white backdrop that gave prominence to her denim garb and bronzed tan. 

The suggestive photos were a massive hit with Demi's legion of fans. In a little less that a day, the double update racked up almost 664,500 likes, making it her most popular post of the month thus far.  

Compliments Pour In

Fans didn't seem too bothered by the NSFW showing of skin and flocked to the comments section to leave her a whopping 5,940 messages. Many complimented her beauty and style, while others raved about her incredible curves.

"Wow face body hair everything so perfect," said one person.

"Wow Wow wow," wrote Shirin, earning 145 likes.

Josef Ajram Tarés commented a raising-hands emoji and two snakes, with 107 people hitting the "like" button on his post. 

As covered by The Inquisitr, Demi recently bared it all for a little self-care session while sharing a sizzling picture of herself from a tanning bed. She also teased fans with her naked chest by uploading a photo in which her curves were accentuated by an underbust corset filled with flowers.  

