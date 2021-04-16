NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Sign Lonzo Ball To A Lucrative Contract If He Has 'Strong Season' Like Brandon Ingram

After he failed to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension before the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around Lonzo Ball and his future with the New Orleans Pelicans. Before the 2021 trade deadline, Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez of ESPN revealed the former No. 2 overall pick had received strong interest from teams that were in dire need of a backcourt boost, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, and the Atlanta Hawks.

When the season is over, Ball is once again expected to be one of the most coveted players on the market, this time, as a free agent.