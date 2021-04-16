Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Demi Rose No Illusion In See-Through Dress Without Bra

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Fans Go Buck Wild Over Thong Bikini & New Butt Tattoo

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley's Stringy Bikini Too Small For Dad's Liking

Instagram Models

Daisy Marquez Smolders In Savage X Fenty Corset Lingerie

Celebrities

Britney Spears Answers If She's O.K. In Backyard Shorts

Lisa Rinna, 57, Wows In Plunging Blue Bikini For Flashback Friday

LisaRinna is topless under a black pantsuit at an event.
Gettyimages | Gregg DeGuire
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Lisa Rinna treated her 2.6 million Instagram followers to a stunning shot of herself to mark Flashback Friday on social media. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star flaunted her age-defying physique in a very revealing swimsuit, putting on a youthful display as she enjoyed some time at the beach.

The 57-year-old reality TV star and Rinna Beauty founder accompanied the post with an "fbf" hashtag. She posed against a grey seascape that made her silhouette emerge as the focal point in the shot, added an ocean wave emoji that was evocative of her surroundings. 

Gorgeous In Blue

The gorgeous celebrity wowed in an electric-blue bathing suit that made her perfect tan pop. It featured a plunging neckline that extended far past her chest and was accentuated by a coquettish string bow in the middle. 

A frilled trim further highlighted her exposed cleavage, while thin shoulder straps called attention to the vast expanse of décolletage left on show.

The one-piece bikini also caught the eye with an ample cutout gushing along the side, which flashed a good portion of her midsection. Its tight fit emphasized her small waist, while its high cut showed off her lean legs.   

Looking Radiant

Photographed in mid-profile, Lisa displayed her slender figure as she went for a walk in the shallows. She was barefoot and flaunted her toned, muscular pins, all the while glancing over her shoulder with a radiant smile. Her bold swimsuit was the only splash of color amid the neutral scenery, maintaining the focus on her svelte figure.

While the RHOBH star didn't specify when the picture was taken, she seemed to sport a much lighter hairstyle than in the lively dance video she posted the previous day. She kept her accessories simple, only wearing a discrete bracelet and ring. 

Fans Are Loving It

Lisa's online admirers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The upload racked up more than 7,630 likes in the first two hours of going live on the platform, in addition to 111 comments.

Many of her followers praised her choice of swimwear, asking where the bikini was from. 

"Oh my God my favourite [sic] housewife," said one fan.

"You're amazing! This colour [sic] suits you well," chimed in a second Instagrammer.

Others directed their compliments at her enviable figure.

"That body is to die for!!!" gushed a third user.

"That is going on my frig to Inspire me for the summer to work out on my peloton," wrote a fourth follower.

   

Dazzling In Bikinis

Lisa has been thrilling fans with a slew of eye-popping bikini looks as of late. Just three days ago, the gorgeous actress stunned her audience as she rocked a teeny red string two-piece that provided very little coverage to her trim figure.

Another recent post saw her making a splash at the beach in a striped pink-and-white ensemble and aviator sunglasses.

Lisa rocked high-end swimwear for a striking photo added to her feed earlier this month when she slipped into a hot-pink Versace bikini, which she paired with a sophisticated leopard-print hat.   

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Acquire Lonzo Ball For Marcus Morris, Terance Mann & Draft Picks In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Pursue Myles Turner Via Trade In 2021 Offseason

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Pry Dennis Schroder Away From LA Lakers In 2021 Free Agency

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Norman Powell Trade Hints At CJ McCollum's Potential Departure From Trail Blazers

April 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver & 1st-Rounder In Proposed Blockbuster

April 19, 2021

Ireland Baldwin Fans Go Buck Wild Over Thong Bikini & New Butt Tattoo

April 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.