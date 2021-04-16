Lisa Rinna, 57, Wows In Plunging Blue Bikini For Flashback Friday

Lisa Rinna treated her 2.6 million Instagram followers to a stunning shot of herself to mark Flashback Friday on social media. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star flaunted her age-defying physique in a very revealing swimsuit, putting on a youthful display as she enjoyed some time at the beach.
The 57-year-old reality TV star and Rinna Beauty founder accompanied the post with an "fbf" hashtag. She posed against a grey seascape that made her silhouette emerge as the focal point in the shot, added an ocean wave emoji that was evocative of her surroundings.