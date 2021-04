According to a new poll from the nonpartisan Pew Research Center released Thursday, most Americans approve of the way President Joe Biden is handling his job.

In the poll, 59 percent of respondents said they approve of Biden's performance in office, while 39 percent said they do not.

Biden's approval rating is much higher than former President Donald Trump's was at this point after he took office four years ago, but it is comparable to Barack Obama and George H. W. Bush's rating.