Larsa Pippen Opens Wide For Cupcake In Skintight Dress

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is snacking on cupcakes and looking mouth-watering in a skin-tight nude dress. The 46-year-old reality star and ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen was all curves and good looks in her Friday Instagram share, one bringing the former BFF to Kim Kardashian going just as tight as the 40-year-old queen bee, plus earning herself a little cash on the side. Larsa, newly single following her brief romance with married NBA player Malik Beasley, seems to be doing just fine without her toyboy. Check it out below.

Always Room For Cupcakes

Larsa Pippen on a kitchen counter
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Larsa hits up the Caribbean for a little R&R following her relationship, one that made her front-page news from the moment hand-in-hand Miami mall photos of herself and 24-year-old Malik were circulated last year. Malik's wife Montana Yao then filed for divorce.

The gorgeous snap, taking in lush greenery, semi-cloudy skies, and offering an outdoor setting, showed Larsa posing in a super thin-strapped and tight cream dress as she held a tiny yellow cupcake to her mouth.

See The Tight Dress!

Larsa, all open mouth and taking a bite, showcased both her appetite and her jaw-dropping curves, with the tight braless look also highlighting the mom of four's super-shapely hips and flat stomach.

"Cupcakes make the world a sweeter place @ohpolly," Larsa captioned her shot. The Pretty Little Thing influencer, signing a 2020 deal worth six figures with the affordable clothing line, is not, however, exclusive to one brand. Larsa continues to shout out other labels, generally affordable ones. See more photos after the shot!

Comments On That Tight Dress

Larsa's 2 million followers, who threw her over 6,000 likes in under an hour, have been commenting.

"Beautiful dress ! But how do you walk in it? I bought a similar dress for my birthday dinner and my guy said I was walking like a penguin 🐧😂," one user wrote.

Larsa is also fresh from showing off her massive space buns hair while in a Chanel bikini - a little less affordable from the star who mixes up her $ and $$$ looks. Scroll for more photos.

 

What's The Pay?

Larsa didn't use a #ad, blurring the lines between casual shout-out and paid influencing gig. Celebrities tend not to update for free, though, with experts at Vox having offered potential pay figures for influencers. Earnings correlate with following.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Clearly, life is sweet for Larsa Pippen.

