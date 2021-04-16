Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

Britney Spears Answers If She's O.K. In Backyard Shorts

Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Can 'Rock' A Bikini

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Gets Fans Excited With Knotted Bikini

News & Politics

Bill Maher Says Liberals Are 'Wildly' Misinformed About Coronavirus 

Celebrities

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Lucks Out With Tight Wardrobe Malfunction

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send De'Aaron Fox To Knicks For Three Players & 1st-Round Picks

De'Aaron Fox making plays for the Kings
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen
Basketball
JB Baruelo

With their impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, the New York Knicks are expected to make major moves that would speed up their timeline in the 2021 offseason. Like other aspiring contenders, the Knicks still have plenty of things that they need to address on their roster, including their need for a starting caliber point guard that fits the timeline of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

One of the dream trade targets for the Knicks in the 2021 offseason is De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.

Hypothetical De'Aaron Fox-To-Knicks Blockbuster Trade

De'Aaron Fox being guarded by Terry Rozier
Gettyimages | Jacob Kupferman

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network talked about a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea between the Knicks and the Kings that would send Fox to New York this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would send a package that includes Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Mitchel Robinson, two 2021 first-round picks, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Kings in exchange for Fox.

Though it would cost them three young and promising talents and three future first-round selections, the suggested deal is undeniably a no-brainer for the Knicks.

De'Aaron Fox Addresses Knicks' Point Guard Problem

Fox would be an incredible acquisition for the Knicks. His potential arrival in New York would immediately address their backcourt problem and improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 23 in the league, scoring 106.7 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Aside from being a starting-caliber point guard, he would also give the Knicks a prolific scorer, a decent perimeter defender, and a floor-spacer.

This season, Fox is averaging 25.2 points, 7.1 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Knicks Form Lethal Trio Next Season

Coming from a team where he's considered the main guy, it would still take time for Fox to familiarize himself with a team that has two ball-dominant players like Randle and Barrett. Like the Knicks' two franchise cornerstones, Fox also needs the ball in his hands to maximize his effectiveness on the court. However, if Fox, Randle, and Barrett mesh well on the floor and build chemistry, the Knicks could form one of the most promising trios in the league in the 2021-22 NBA season.

 

Proposed Deal Would Be Worth Exploring For Kings

As of now, the Kings haven't shown any single indication that they are planning to make Fox available on the trading block in the 2021 offseason. However, Patuto believes that the proposed trade scenario is worth exploring for the Kings, especially if they decide to "blow it up" once again this summer. Aside from adding three future draft assets to their collection, the Kings would also be acquiring three young players in Quickley, Toppin, and Robinson who would join their promising core of Tyrese Haliburton, Marvin Bagley III, 
Chimezie Metu, and Terence Davis.

Latest Headlines

Demi Rose No Illusion In See-Through Dress Without Bra

April 19, 2021

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Can 'Rock' A Bikini

April 18, 2021

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Lucks Out With Tight Wardrobe Malfunction

April 18, 2021

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

April 18, 2021

Ron DeSantis Blames President Biden For 'Catastrophe' At Southern Border 

April 18, 2021

Kelly Ripa Gobbles Massive French Toast For Weekend Brunch

April 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.