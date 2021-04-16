NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send De'Aaron Fox To Knicks For Three Players & 1st-Round Picks

With their impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, the New York Knicks are expected to make major moves that would speed up their timeline in the 2021 offseason. Like other aspiring contenders, the Knicks still have plenty of things that they need to address on their roster, including their need for a starting caliber point guard that fits the timeline of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

One of the dream trade targets for the Knicks in the 2021 offseason is De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.