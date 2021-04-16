Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Looks Hotter Than Ever In Latest Bikini Pic

Elizabeth Hurley wears hot-pink dress at an Estee Lauder event.
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Elizabeth Hurley has been keeping fans on her toes lately as she modeled a couple of sexy bikinis from her own collection. 

After hitting the beach in a leopard-print number that left little to the imagination, as previously covered by The Inquisitr, the 55-year-old British actress and model dropped jaws in a little hot-pink swimsuit in her most recent share on April 13.

The Royals star gave off sultry jungle vibes as she posed against a verdant scenery. She captioned the post with a "HotPinkBikini" hashtag, reeling in a frenzied response from her 2 million followers.

Pretty In Pink

Elizabeth opted for a revealing string two-piece with stylish chain details. The chic look featured a plunging neckline and small triangle-shaped cups that were bridged by a string of metallic-gold links. The side straps of her skimpy bottoms were also made out of lustrous chains and sat low on her hips, leaving her incredible flat tummy on show. 

The eye-catching bikini flattered the star's svelte yet curvaceous figure, allowing fans to admire her toned midriff and sculpted legs. The cleavage-baring top drew plenty of attention toward her chest, while the bold color beautifully complemented her fair skin tone. 

The glamorous celebrity made sure to tag her eponymous swimwear brand in the post for anyone who wanted to emulate the look. 

Beach Babe

Snapped on a sandy beach, the Bedazzled  star enjoyed a bit of shade as she stood beneath a lush canopy that provided a small oasis of comfort amid a sun-kissed backdrop.  She struck a coquettish pose with one arm raised in the air as if leaning against a towering tree. She put one leg in front of the other, flaunting her lean pins and the contour of her hip. A straw hat in her hand completed the beach-babe look.   

Flawless Style

Elizabeth wore her hair down for the shot, letting her tousled locks frame her face as they fell over her shoulders. Her bangs brushed over her forehead in an unruly fashion, adding to her sultry vibe.

The messy hair was not the only thing that lent the gorgeous actress a seductive air. Her perfect stance and smoldering gaze gave her plenty of sex appeal, and fans immediately took notice.

The photo was a big hit with Elizabeth's numerous followers, who clicked the "like" button on the post more than 163,300 times since it was shared, making it her most popular upload in the last few months.

Ageless Beauty

The smoking-hot share also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, garnering a whopping 3,400 messages. While plenty of her online admirers complimented her bikini, the majority gushed over Elizabeth's age-defying beauty and physique.

"Ageless beauty," remarked one person.

"Ages like a fine wine," said a second fan.

"Wow! What's your secrets to staying so hot and young?" a third Instagrammer wanted to know. 

"Please share your elixir of youth so I can bottle it!" quipped a fourth user. 

Among the people who chimed in on the post were a few celebrities as well.

Lisa Rinna commented three fire emoji.

Stylist Ann Caruso, who frequently helps Elizabeth put together her fabulous looks, left four growing-heart emoji.

 

 

 

 

