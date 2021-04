Trading young and promising talents like Hachimura and Avdija would be a difficult decision for the Wizards, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a big man of Wood's caliber. He would give the Wizards a third star that would enable them to form their own "Big Three" with Westbrook and Beal in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The potential arrival of Wood won't make the Wizards an instant favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, but if he, Westbrook, and Beal mesh well on the court, it would give them a realistic chance of beating powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers in a best-of-seven series.