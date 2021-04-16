Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Attacked Over Tight Leggings Drugs Ad

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Mesh Kitchen Tank

Anime & Manga

'One Piece' Chapter 1011 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

US Politics

Bernie Sanders Says He Is 'Not A Great Fan' Of Trump, 'But He Was Right In Trying To End Endless Wars'

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Suns Herself In A Colorful Bikini Arizona Style

Abby Dowse Opens Wide While Lounging In Bed In Just Undies

Abby Dowse lounges in bed in black lace lingerie.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse wished fans a "happy Friday" from bed with a cheeky Instagram upload in which she wore nothing but her underwear. 

After showing some major skin in a series of posts in which she showcased her "tanning bikini," the blonde bombshell flashed the flesh in a cozy yet super revealing underwear set as she sprawled out on her back to snap a selfie.

As expected, followers were most impressed with the sultry offering, double-tapping the pic more than 14,400 times in the first hour alone. Check out the tantalizing snap below!

Lounging In Style

Abby sizzled in a light-gray two-piece from Lounge Underwear that accentuated her busty chest and small waist. She made sure to tag the brand in the photo for anyone who wanted to pick up a similar set. 

Her ample cleavage was highlighted by a plunge sports-style bra. She rocked high-cut panties that flaunted her slender hips and thighs. Likewise, her toned tummy was on show between the top and a thick waistband that grazed just below her belly button, allowing her navel piercing to be seen.

Weekend Mood

Abby started off the week in a big way as the declared "Monday Bumday" on Instagram and it seems the Aussie beauty is heading into the weekend with the same kind of daring attitude. Her Friday morning post showed the 31-year-old opening wide while posing with her thighs apart and mouth agape. 

The babe closed her eyes and showed off her perfect, pearly-white teeth, placing one hand on her forehead. Her neat, white manicure put extra emphasis on her messy locks, which spilled all around her in tousled curls that brushed over her cheeks. 

Flawless Curves

Her incredible curves were on full display in the steamy selfie, which cut off at the mid-thigh, perfectly showcasing her flawless hourglass shape. Her arm was stretched upward and cropped out of the frame, resulting in a seductive photo that was snapped from above and offered a detailed look at all of her perky assets. 

Abby called attention to her tantalizing pose in her caption, saying: "What a mood."

The model's favorite stuffed toy -- a teddy bear she had previously introduced as her "nap buddy" -- also made an appearance in the shot and could be seen by her side in bed.

Fans Are Loving Her Attitude

Many of Abby's over 3 million followers on Instagram were charmed by her playful attitude, as indicated by the outpour of love in the post's comments section. Her online admirers left her 300-plus messages wherein they raved about her hotness and cheerful demeanor.

"Looking like somebody who’s about to enjoy the hell out of a weekend," wrote one person. "Only right after killin it all week," they added.

"Loving the attitude in these lately," read a second message. "Love to see it, looking so amazing."

"Amazing body," a third Instagrammer complimented her gym-honed physique.

"God damn. That made my morning," a fourth user said of the post.

Latest Headlines

Sofia Vergara Stuns In Insane Bikini Throwback

April 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Wizards Should Explore Trading Russell Westbrook To A Contender In 2021 Offseason, Per 'Bleacher Report'

April 16, 2021

Lindsay Lohan Wows Diane Keaton By Rocking Swimsuit With 'Baywatch' Vibes

April 16, 2021

Sommer Ray Offering $100 For Best Bikini Caption

April 15, 2021

Kara Del Toro Suns Herself In A Colorful Bikini Arizona Style

April 15, 2021

Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves & Declares Sunshine The 'Perfect Medicine'

April 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.