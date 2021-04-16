NBA Rumors: Wizards Should Explore Trading Russell Westbrook To A Contender In 2021 Offseason, Per 'Bleacher Report'

The Washington Wizards traded for Russell Westbrook with the hope that pairing him with Bradley Beal would give them a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, things didn't go as they expected. Despite having the explosive backcourt duo of Westbrook and Beal, the Wizards remain at the bottom half of the Eastern Conference

With their inability to consistently win games, the Wizards are highly likely to finish the 2020-21 NBA season as a lottery team.