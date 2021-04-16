Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Mesh Kitchen Tank

Celebrities

Carmen Electra Breaks Instagram's Rules Showering In Only Heels

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Attacked Over Tight Leggings Drugs Ad

US Politics

Bernie Sanders Says He Is 'Not A Great Fan' Of Trump, 'But He Was Right In Trying To End Endless Wars'

Celebrities

Lindsay Arnold Responds To C-Section Scar Questions With Bikini Pic

NBA Rumors: Wizards Should Explore Trading Russell Westbrook To A Contender In 2021 Offseason, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Russell Westbrook facial reaction after hearing ref's decision
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Washington Wizards traded for Russell Westbrook with the hope that pairing him with Bradley Beal would give them a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, things didn't go as they expected. Despite having the explosive backcourt duo of Westbrook and Beal, the Wizards remain at the bottom half of the Eastern Conference

With their inability to consistently win games, the Wizards are highly likely to finish the 2020-21 NBA season as a lottery team.

Wizards Should Part Ways With Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook high-fives Bradley Beal
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

If they don't have a realistic plan of building a title-contending roster around Beal and Westbrook, it might be best for the Wizards to finally take a different route in the 2021 offseason. However, before they make Beal officially available on the trading block, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes that the Wizards should explore the market first for Westbrook.

"While the Wizards should probably consider trading Bradley Beal while his value is at an all-time high, it's worth examining the market for his backcourt mate first."

Finding Trade Partner For Russell Westbrook Difficult But Not Impossible

Finding a team that will be willing to absorb Westbrook and the $92 million he's owed over the next two seasons won't be easy for the Wizards. However, it's not entirely impossible to happen in the 2021 offseason. Westbrook may have failed to turn the Wizards into a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, but he's currently establishing a very impressive performance in his first year in Washington.

This season, the 32-year-old floor general is averaging 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Russell Westbrook Could Receive Interest From LA Clippers And Other Point Guard-Needy Contenders

If they won't demand much assets and would be willing to absorb bad contracts, several teams would surely call the Wizards regarding Westbrook in the 2021 offseason. According to Buckley, the Wizards could explore trading Westbrook to contenders that are in dire need of a backcourt boost like the Los Angeles Clippers.


"The Wizards should be calling contenders who look to be desperate for a point guard upgrade after the playoffs (Los Angeles Clippers?) just to try to get off Westbrook's contract."

Russell Westbrook Would Welcome A Trade To A Contender

Westbrook may not admit it, but he would definitely love the idea of being traded away from Washington in the 2021 offseason. Though he has somewhat shown good chemistry with Beal, the Wizards don't have a clear path to title contention. Instead of wasting his prime years on a mediocre team like the Wizards, he would prefer to join a team that could give him a realistic chance of returning to the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title.

Latest Headlines

Lindsay Lohan Wows Diane Keaton By Rocking Swimsuit With 'Baywatch' Vibes

April 16, 2021

Sommer Ray Offering $100 For Best Bikini Caption

April 15, 2021

Kara Del Toro Suns Herself In A Colorful Bikini Arizona Style

April 15, 2021

Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves & Declares Sunshine The 'Perfect Medicine'

April 15, 2021

Kelly Ripa Ignores Massive Ocean Storm In Bikini

April 15, 2021

Why Brad Pitt Left Medical Center In A Wheelchair

April 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.