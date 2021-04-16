Lindsay Lohan Wows Diane Keaton By Rocking Swimsuit With 'Baywatch' Vibes

Lindsay Lohan looked so fetch while flaunting her curves in a red swimsuit. The Mean Girls star gave off major Baywatch vibes, and she managed to catch the attention of an Oscar-winning actress.

Lindsay, 34, looked like she was having the time of her life in a series of Instagram photos that were taken during a getaway in the Maldives. The Parent Trap actress tagged the IG account for W Maldives, a private luxury resort, to reveal where she was staying on the island nation. The pics showed her making use of the hotel's half-circle pool.