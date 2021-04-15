Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Mesh Kitchen Tank

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Attacked Over Tight Leggings Drugs Ad

Celebrities

Carmen Electra Breaks Instagram's Rules Showering In Only Heels

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Ignores Massive Ocean Storm In Bikini

Celebrities

Lindsay Arnold Responds To C-Section Scar Questions With Bikini Pic

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Demands 'Live' Change In Leggy Minidress

Kara Del Toro Suns Herself In A Colorful Bikini Arizona Style

Kara Del Toro rocks the red carpet in a strapless dress.
Gettyimages | Frederick M. Brown
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Maxim model Kara Del Toro took her 1.6 million Instagram followers along with her on what appeared to be a vacation, sharing a smoking-hot post in which she rocked a colorful bikini and cover-up.

The photos were taken in a luxurious spot, and Kara was perched on a padded lounge chair with sleek modern side tables to either side of her and a fence directly behind her. There was what appeared to be a tennis court in the distance, along with a few flags, and the spot also had a breathtaking view of red rock formation.

Arizona Sunshine

The scenic spot was specifically in Sedona, Arizona, as Kara indicated in the geotag of the post. She wore a two-piece swimsuit from the brand boohoo, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her fans wanted to pick up the look.

The bikini top featured a bold pattern incorporating shades of turquoise, hot pink and vibrant red. It showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and the two cups were joined by a small metallic ring that highlighted her chest even more.

Bold Beauty

Thin straps stretched around her neck, tied with a bow near the nape of her neck to secure the garment. Her toned stomach was on full display in the skimpy bikini.

The bottoms had a simple silhouette, dipping scandalously low in the bottom to ensure plenty of skin was on display, and stretching high over her hips on either side. Strings dangled down from the bows on each hip, grazing the tops of her thighs.

She had one leg bent on the recliner in front of her while the other rested on the ground, and her gaze was focused on something in the distance.

Bombshell Curves

Kara incorporated several accessories to finish off the look, including a pair of earrings and a short necklace that was just a bit more than choker length. Her long locks were slicked back in a sleek bun, and she had a pair of aviator sunglasses perched atop her nose.

The buxom beauty layered a white cover-up over the bikini, although the garment had slid down, leaving her upper arms and shoulders bare. She also had a small clutch bag positioned on the lounger near her shin.

She stood for the second image, offering another view of the slice of paradise she was relaxing in, and showing off even more of her toned thighs.

Sexy & Stylish

Her fans couldn't get enough of the share, and the post received 257 comments within just five hours of going live.

"So gorgeous," one fan wrote, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

"Cutest suit!!" another chimed in, loving her bikini.

"My feed would simply not be the same without you Kara," a third remarked.

Kara absolutely loves spending time lounging poolside, and frequently shares steamy moments with her fans. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she tantalized her audience with a snap in which she was pretty in pink.

Latest Headlines

Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves & Declares Sunshine The 'Perfect Medicine'

April 15, 2021

Kelly Ripa Ignores Massive Ocean Storm In Bikini

April 15, 2021

Why Brad Pitt Left Medical Center In A Wheelchair

April 15, 2021

Bernie Sanders Says He Is 'Not A Great Fan' Of Trump, 'But He Was Right In Trying To End Endless Wars'

April 15, 2021

Scientists Create First-Ever Human-Monkey Embryo Hybrids

April 15, 2021

Most Americans Think Cheating Affected 2020 Election Outcome, Poll Says

April 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.