Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves & Declares Sunshine The 'Perfect Medicine'

Larsa Pippen stuns in a simple black look at an event.
Gettyimages | Ari Perilstein
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Reality television star Larsa Pippen stunned her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest steamy share, in which she rocked a simple yet sexy string bikini. The photo was taken at the beach, and Larsa perched atop a set of stairs leading from a wooden boardwalk area to a pristine white sand beach.

Several palm trees were visible in the distance, and the ocean was a breathtaking shade of blue, varying between turquoise hues and deeper blue tones. 

The sun shone down on the beach, although Larsa remained in the shade.

Curvaceous Queen

Her bikini was a muted brown hue that popped against her flawless skin, and the garment had a simple silhouette. The top consisted of triangular cups that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, joined by thin straps that extended across her chest, around her back, and around her neck as well. 

Her sculpted shoulders and arms were on display, and she rested both hands on the stair railing behind her as she posed. The garment also showed off her toned stomach, which was left bare.

Beach Bombshell

The bottoms featured a small triangular patch of fabric that covered the necessary areas, with two thin straps extending high over her hips and tying in bows near her waist. 

The high-cut style of the bottoms accentuated her hourglass curves to perfection, drawing attention to her slim waist and shapely hips. She had one foot planted flat on the stair beneath her, and the other balanced on the ball of her foot in a pose that highlighted her curves even more as she leaned back slightly.

Soaking In The Sunshine

Larsa finished off the look with a few accessories, adding a bit of sparkle to the beachy ensemble. She had a chunky silver chain necklace around her neck, as well as a silver anklet around one foot. 

She also wore a pair of simple stud earrings, and sunglasses with ornate sides. The shades obscured her eyes, but she appeared to be gazing at the camera in a pose that was overflowing with attitude. Fans who want to accessorize like Larsa can check out her jewelry brand, Larsa Marie.

Her long locks were pulled back in a half-up style that put all the attention on her stunning features, the strands blowing slightly in the wind.

Bikini Babe

Larsa's fans couldn't get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 28,300 likes within nine hours of going live.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

"You are the sunshine and the perfect medicine," another follower chimed in, referencing her caption.

Larsa loves to flaunt her curvaceous physique in swimwear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posed a double update in which she wore a black Chanel bikini while spending time at what appeared to be a vacation spot, based on her caption.

