NBA Rumors: Three Superstars Warriors Could Target Via Trade In 2021 Offseason

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. They may have let the trade deadline pass without making any major moves but when the season is officially over, they are expected to resume their pursuit of a fourth superstar that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.

The season is still far from over, but the Warriors have already been linked to several big names who could be available on the trading block this summer.