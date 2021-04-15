LaMarcus Aldridge Announces Sudden Retirement From NBA After Heartbeat Scare

Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge surprised the basketball world Thursday as he announced his retirement from the NBA.

Aldridge, 35, revealed he played Saturday in the Nets' game against the Los Angeles Lakers with an irregular heartbeat. The condition got worse before it returned to normal, and the ordeal appears to have given Aldridge a new perspective on life.

"For 15 years, I've put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and family first," Aldridge wrote on social media.