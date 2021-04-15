Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns Rope-Training In Mesh Kitchen Tank

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Attacked Over Tight Leggings Drugs Ad

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Suns Her Buns In Stringy Bikini

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson's Thigh Gap Requires Strict Safety Warning

Celebrities

Lindsay Arnold Responds To C-Section Scar Questions With Bikini Pic

Celebrities

Carmen Electra Breaks Instagram's Rules Showering In Only Heels

Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Carrie Underwood close up and smiling
Gettyimages | Jason Kempin
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood is getting Instagram pumped with some major bikini bottoms action. The 38-year-old superstar country singer and clothing designer was today in full promo mode for her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear line, with it very much looking like it's bikini season. Carrie, who made 2020 headlines for dropping jaws with her cheese-grater bikini abs, went crafty with a display of multiple pairs of bikini bottoms, and it was another successful promo from the star who is now also running a fitness empire. Check it out below. 

It's Bikini Season

Scroll for the photo, one that wasn't your standard. Posted to the CALIA Instagram on Thursday, the shot showed five different pairs of swimwear briefs, all set against a pale backdrop and with a full naming getup.

"MIDRISE WIDE BAND" was one, joined by "WEAVE BOYSHORT," "HIGH RISE SCULPTING," and "KEYHOLE LOW RISE," plus "RUCHED TIE BOTTOM."

"Take on swim season in confidence with three rises, three seat coverage options and new leg opening styles to match your comfort. Which silhouette is your favorite?" the caption read. See Carrie's actual bikini body after the snap.

Scroll For Her Killer Bikini Body!

Carrie's brand more than knows the art of engagement, although fans will sometimes complain of high prices. Carrie regularly appears in promos for her label, this alongside the Fit52 fitness app she launched in 2020 as she released her diet and exercise book, Find Your Path. Fans are now filling the comments with their favorites: "High rise sculpting," one replied. 

Carrie is also fresh from celebrating CALIA's anniversary, with a video post showing the blonde through the years. See the bikini after the video.

Strength To Strength

Reposting from the "Southbound" singer's Instagram, CALIA wrote: "Whether on the road, on a boat, at a show, at the gym, playing outside, or traveling the world, @caliabycarrie’s got you. It’s been with me for 6 years and I cannot wait for you all to see what is next!"

Turns out, designing clothes is just another creative outlet for the mom of two. “CALIA is one of those ways [to be creative], getting to go to virtual meetings and look at design elements and try to figure out what we're gonna do with that,” she told Forbes. More below.

Many Strings To Her Bow

Carrie Underwood bikini selfie
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Touching on her multi-faceted career, the 2005 American Idol winner added: “I'm lucky that I have a lot of creative things that don't just rely on being on stage in front of people.”

Carrie's brand regularly shows off its leggings, matching sets looks, and, bags. Carrie is also not the only celebrity designing gym wear. She is joined by the likes of 23-year-old model Jordyn Woods and her SECNDNTURE line, Khloe Kardashian's Good American workout gear, plus Jessica Simpson, who retails plenty for the gym.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Pry Chris Paul Away From Suns In 2021 Free Agency

April 15, 2021

Marco Rubio Says Donald Trump Would Win 2024 GOP Nomination

April 15, 2021

Kelly Ripa Demands 'Live' Change In Leggy Minidress

April 15, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Faces Backlash Over Vaginal Health Ad

April 15, 2021

Sofie Dossi Rocks Wild Bikini To Hang With Swimming Pigs

April 15, 2021

Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier Back On For UFC 264

April 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.