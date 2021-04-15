Carrie Underwood Gets Fans Excited With Bikini Bottoms

Carrie Underwood is getting Instagram pumped with some major bikini bottoms action. The 38-year-old superstar country singer and clothing designer was today in full promo mode for her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear line, with it very much looking like it's bikini season. Carrie, who made 2020 headlines for dropping jaws with her cheese-grater bikini abs, went crafty with a display of multiple pairs of bikini bottoms, and it was another successful promo from the star who is now also running a fitness empire. Check it out below.