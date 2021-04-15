Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Pry Chris Paul Away From Suns In 2021 Free Agency

LeBron James talks to Chris Paul
Gettyimages | Harry How
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers could face a huge dilemma with their starting point guard position in the 2021 offseason. Dennis Schroder may be currently focused on helping the Lakers defend their throne this year, but when the 2020-21 NBA season is over he would need to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league. Schroder is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Lakers tried to prevent Schroder from hitting the free agency market by giving him a contract extension. However, the 27-year-old floor general refused their offer, believing that he could get a better deal in the 2021 offseason.

Lakers Could Eye Chris Paul As A Potential Replacement For Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder defending Chris Paul
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen

If Schroder decides to start a new journey somewhere else, the Lakers would need to find another player who could fill the huge hole that he would leave in their backcourt. One of the most intriguing replacements for Schroder in the 2021 free agency is veteran point guard Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns. According to Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Lakers are among the teams that could try to pry CP3 away from the Suns this summer.

LeBron James Could Recruit Chris Paul To Los Angeles

It's no longer surprising that Paul is linked to the Lakers. The Lakers have long been interested in adding the "Point God" to their roster. Though they failed in their first attempt to bring him to Los Angeles, the Lakers could give it another try in free agency.

With the presence of LeBron James on their roster, signing Paul makes more sense for the Purple and Gold. James and Paul are close pals and members of the infamous Banana Boat Crew. Since they entered the league, they dreamt of playing together in one team.

Chris Paul An Upgrade Over Dennis Schroder

Paul won't just be a replacement for Schroder, but he would give the Lakers an upgrade over him at the starting point guard position. Though he's eight years older, Paul is more experienced and a better playmaker and ball-handler than Schroder. This season, he's averaging 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

If he meshes well with James and Davis in Los Angeles, the Lakers could form a formidable "Big Three" in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Will Chris Paul Leave The Lakers For The Suns?

As of now, Paul hasn't shown any strong indication that he's planning to leave the Suns in the 2021 free agency. So far, CP3 seems to be enjoying his stay in Phoenix as their third fiddle behind Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton. However, if they fail to convert their impressive regular-season performance into postseason success, there's still a possibility for Paul to leave the Suns for the Lakers this summer.

Aside from his relationship with James, joining the Lakers would give him a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship in the 2021-22 NBA season.

