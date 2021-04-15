NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Pry Chris Paul Away From Suns In 2021 Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers could face a huge dilemma with their starting point guard position in the 2021 offseason. Dennis Schroder may be currently focused on helping the Lakers defend their throne this year, but when the 2020-21 NBA season is over he would need to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league. Schroder is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Lakers tried to prevent Schroder from hitting the free agency market by giving him a contract extension. However, the 27-year-old floor general refused their offer, believing that he could get a better deal in the 2021 offseason.