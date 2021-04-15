Kelly Ripa Demands 'Live' Change In Leggy Minidress

Kelly Ripa is dropping bombshell suggestions while in a slinky black minidress and on the set of Live! With Kelly and Ryan. The 50-year-old talk show queen already sees the show she's hosted since 2001 making headlines for welcoming new announcer and media face Deja Vu, with today marking one week since the DJ sets opened the most-watched morning talk series in the U.S. Kelly was, alongside Deja Vu and co-host Ryan Seacrest, today filmed in pre-show footage shared to the Live! Instagram, and it looked like Kelly was asking that something major change.