Kelly Ripa Demands 'Live' Change In Leggy Minidress

Kelly Ripa on set
LiveKellyRyan/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is dropping bombshell suggestions while in a slinky black minidress and on the set of Live! With Kelly and Ryan. The 50-year-old talk show queen already sees the show she's hosted since 2001 making headlines for welcoming new announcer and media face Deja Vu, with today marking one week since the DJ sets opened the most-watched morning talk series in the U.S. Kelly was, alongside Deja Vu and co-host Ryan Seacrest, today filmed in pre-show footage shared to the Live! Instagram, and it looked like Kelly was asking that something major change.

Producers Better Be Listening

KelyRipa/Instagram
Kelly Ripa leggy in a dress

Scroll for the video. Kelly, today shaking it big time as she bopped her killer hips along to DJ beats from Deja Vu, was seen shimmying her killer figure as she made her way over to the desk. The blonde was all good looks despite the camera being far out, with footage seeing the mom of three highlight her fantastic body at 50 in a chic, slightly plunging, and fitted black dress.

When Kelly eventually sat down, she folded those pins, flashing some leg, then showing she's more than just a host.

See The Leggy Video!

Footage, which opened with Deja Vu in a snazzy animal-print shirt, then swung to Kelly and 46-year-old Ryan. Both were introduced, with Ryan then stating the April 15 date. Kelly then had a thought. The NYC resident was heard saying: "I have to say something. I think we have to change the opening of the show."

"Tune in now!!" the caption read, and it wasn't long before fans were commenting. "KELLYYYYY ILYYY," one replied, but many seemed to have missed Kelly's suggestion. See more photos after the video.

Ryan's Got A New GF?

Ryan, who split from ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor last year and made headlines for "moving on with a mystery blonde," is now sparking suggestions he's got himself a new lady. "When will we see Ryan's new lady friend?" one fan asked. "Oh, I hadn't heard he had one," a user quickly replied.

"Ryan is cracking me up right now! I had to rewind and watch again," another added. A few complaints did come in, though. Fans have been moaning of "pre-taped" Instagram videos. Scroll for more.

Kelly's Actual 'Live' Plans

Fall 2020 marked Kelly celebrating hitting the big FIVE-OH, with the star opening up to Parade about whether she plans to stay or leave morning television. Alongside gushing over long-term friend Ryan, Kelly revealed she's been up to something, and she even hinted at an exit.

“I’ve been writing a lot, so my goal ultimately would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect because I really do enjoy the writing process so much,” she said.

