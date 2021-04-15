Sofie Dossi Rocks Wild Bikini To Hang With Swimming Pigs

Sofie Dossi rocked a bikini that paid tribute to a ferocious feline species during a trip to the Bahamas. However, the wildlife she encountered were of the porcine variety.
The former America's Got Talent competitor usually dazzles her Instagram followers by showing off her incredible contortion skills, but she wasn't twisted into a pretzel while she fed a few happy pigs some healthy treats. Instead, she stood in knee-deep water as she kept a watchful eye on her hungry companions. Scroll down to check them out!